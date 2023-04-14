Brad Paisley Gives Wife Kimberly Williams an Easter Manicure in Funny Video

Brad Paisley treated his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley to a special Easter surprise! The country music singer gifted his wife with an at-home spa day, giving her an Easter-themed manicure, with Williams-Paisley documenting her husband's nail art attempt in an Instagram Reel shared with fans Saturday.

Captioned, "Hubby gave me Easter nails," and set to "Pretty Girls Walk" by Big Boss Vette, the Reel showed Paisley making his best attempt to paint orange and yellow designs on his wife's nails, though it was apparent that his guitar and singing skills are a bit superior to his manicure skills. For the manicure, Paisley opted for multiple patterns, including stripes and dots, and he ultimately ditched the brushes that came with the polishes in favor of actual paint brushes. Proving just how serious he was, Paisley even used the flashlight on his phone to help him see better.

There were some hiccups along the way. At one point, the country crooner dropped nail polish on the wood table, Williams-Paisley writing "Oops" on the video as her husband cleaned up his mess. Overall, however, Paisley didn't seem to do too bad a job, though the end results probably weren't what Williams-Paisley was hoping for. In the Reel, the actress could be seen making a cringing face as she showed off her fresh manicure, writing "Umm..." on the clip. When her husband offered, "I can do more on the other hand if you want," Williams-Paisley didn't respond.

Paisley and Williams-Paisley's romance began in 1991 when, per PEOPLE, Paisley became smitten with the actress after watching her as Annie Banks in Father of the Bride. It wasn't until 10 years later, however, that they first met when the singer asked Williams-Paisley to be in his music video. They began dating soon after and married in March 2003. The couple shares two sons – William Huckleberry, born in 2007, and Jasper Warren, born in 2009.

Williams-Paisley is no stranger to receiving odd gifts from her husband. In fact, as the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary in 2022, Paisley marked the occasion by gifting his wife a stool resembling a giant ear of corn with a bite taken out of it. Opening up about the strange gift during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Paisley shared the stool would end up in his wife's "she-shack," where he said Williams-Paisley also has "a stuffed chicken stool rest thing – it's not a real chicken, thank God – but it's eating the ear of corn. Such a great anniversary gift for anyone who's thinking about doing that."