Brad Paisley Delivers Opening Monologue as Guest Host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Brad Paisley took over Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night as the latest in a string of stars who have served as guest hosts this year, delivering his show from his home. Naturally, Paisley incorporated music into his opening monologue, a guitar in hand as he performed "2020" versions of some of his biggest hits.

The country star began with a joke about Kimmel, singing, "Well I love him, but he left to fish / Jimmy took the summer off and now I'm at the desk / And I don't miss him, not one bit." The song was to the tune of Paisley's "I'm Gonna Miss Her" and continued, "'Cause tonight we've got a great show and some funny, funny s— / Take a break from the mean tweets, the awkward beats / And lame jokes about Donald Trump / It's the Brad Paisley live show, oh lookie there a ratings bump."

Other parodied songs included "Alcohol," "Letter to Me" and "Remind Me," the latter of which featured a cameo from Carrie Underwood, who videoed in to sing her part of the duet. "Before social distancing / Only wear a mask on Halloween / Remind me," she sang. Underwood's quick cameo appeared to be recorded on the same night she and Paisley performed on the Grand Ole Opry over the weekend, where the duo performed their own songs as well as duets including "Remind Me" and "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man." Underwood also joined Paisley on "Whiskey Lullaby," Paisley's duet with Alison Krauss.

During his monologue, Paisley also had Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo, participate in the Beersketball Challenge, which was started on TikTok in response to Paisley's song "No I in Beer" and featured people catching a beer can after bouncing it on a basketball.

Prior to the show, Paisley promoted his appearance with a video of himself talking to a donkey who he pretended was Kimmel. "Hey Jimmy Kimmel, can I host your show this week?" he asked before putting on a voice to respond, "Well, sure, Brad, how hard can it be? I do it." "Thanks!" Paisley exclaimed in response before muttering to himself, "Jacka—."