Watch Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood Perform 'Whiskey Lullaby' on the Opry

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night for the Opry's 4,940th consecutive Saturday night broadcast, and the longtime friends performed a number of their hits, including a stunning duet of Paisley and Alison Krauss' duet "Whiskey Lullaby."

Seen at around the 55-minute mark in the video above, Paisley and Underwood's version was simple and acoustic, with Paisley playing the guitar as the pair sang together along with a second acoustic guitar player. Paisley explained that Underwood would often perform the song with him when the two toured together earlier in their careers, with Paisley joking, "and then you got stuck singing with me a lot more after that."

"Whiskey Lullaby" was released as the third single from Paisley's 2003 album Mud on the Tires. The song won CMA Song of the Year in 2005 and has been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA.

Paisley also performed his current single "No I in Beer" and several other hits while Underwood performed her smash hit "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and newer fare like "Dirty Laundry" and "Ghosts on the Stereo," the performance taking place in an empty venue due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with "Whiskey Lullaby," the pair also duetted on "Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man" and their own collaboration, "Remind Me." The two closed the show with the Opry standard "Will the Circle Be Unbroken."

"These times are so unique, and I find it so inspiring that the Opry is still going," Paisley said on stage. "When all is said and done, we will never take for granted getting to come out here and sing again. For me, as long as the Opry keeps going, I have hope!" Underwood posted several photos of their performance on Instagram and wrote. "Always an honor to play the Opry...especially with someone like Brad Paisley! The circle remains unbroken."

Paisley was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2001 and Underwood has been a member since 2008. The two have worked together for much of their careers on various projects including the 11 years they served as co-hosts of the CMA Awards. In 2019, Underwood hosted with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton and this year's show will have two new hosts.