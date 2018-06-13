Exclusive: Bobby Bones Explains Why He Takes on So Many Jobs

Bobby Bones might be one of the busiest people in entertainment. The 38-year-old is the host of his own iHeartRadio show, The Bobby Bones Show, is a stand-up comedian, served as a mentor on Season 16 of American Idol, and his second book, Fail Until You Don’t: Fight Grind Repeat, will be out on June 19. While some might say his multiple roles mean Bones is gifted in a lot of areas, Bones says that’s not the case, at all.

“[I do] nothing well. That’s why I have to do all the stuff,” Bones tells PopCulture.com. “I don’t really have one talent that’s amazing, and so I just try to stay out there. I got a swimming pool now, and I gotta pay the bill on that thing. I never had a swimming pool before. I grew up really poor, and there was only one swimming pool, and it was outside of town. So now I have one, and so I’m determined to keep that thing going.”

While The Bobby Bones Show might be the role he loves the most, and is the most known for, the Arkansas native says every job he has is important to him.

“I love the radio show, because I get to talk to people,” shares Bones. “I get to be in there lives, either every morning or we have millions of people every day that download the podcast of the show as well. That’s my favorite. I love doing the stand-up, because it’s the hardest, and I’m alone. But the book I’m the worst at.

“So they’re all exciting or I wouldn’t do them,” he continues. “I’ve found that as long as I’m chasing something, I’m really excited about it. It doesn’t matter if I win, lose, fail, make money, don’t make money, because in the worst case scenario, I’m still doing something I love. So that’s the only thing I do. I only chase the things that I love.”

In Bones’ first book, Bare Bones: I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading This Book, he reveals details of his troubled childhood with a mother who was an addict, which ultimately made Bones determined to live the opposite of the way he was raised, eschewing not only alcohol and drugs, but even caffeine.

“I eat the occasional pork rind,” Bones quips. “I’m what they would call straight edge. I’m basically Fall Out Boy of country music. I just do it because if I drank, I would drink all of it. If I smoked, I would smoke all of it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/mrbobbybones