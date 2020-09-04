Blanco Brown: New Details Emerge Following Head-On Collision

Singer Blanco Brown is in the ICU after he was involved in a head-on collision near his home in Atlanta on Monday, and new details have since emerged about the crash. The Tennessean reports that Brown was driving a motorcycle and was reportedly in the wrong lane of travel when he collided with a 1998 Ford Ranger.

Atlanta Police Department public affairs Officer Anthony W. Grant said officers responded to a crash involving injuries at Mays Crossing and Fairburn Road in west Atlanta at 11:18 p.m. on Monday. Brown was unable to provide a statement at the time and was transported to a hospital in serious condition. He underwent a 12-hour surgery and was expected to undergo further surgeries.

The driver of the Ranger told police that he was traveling north on Fairburn Road when he saw what appeared to be motorcycle lights heading toward him in his lane of travel. Grant said that the driver of the Ranger was not injured and that Brown was wearing a helmet. The cause of the collision was under investigation as of Thursday.

Brown's record label had initially sent out a statement regarding the crash and declined to share details. "BBR Music Group’s beloved Blanco Brown, the artist behind 2019’s worldwide viral smash 'The Git Up' and current hit 'Just The Way' was involved in a head-on collision Monday night near his home in Atlanta, Ga," the full statement reads, via The Boot. "The accomplished writer, vocalist and Grammy-nominated producer suffered significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas. Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU. Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time."

Brown is so far best known in country music for his hit "The Git Up," which spawned a viral dance craze and spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. His most recent single is "Just the Way," a collaboration with Parmalee. The 35-year-old initially worked as a songwriter and producer in hip-hop, where he was nominated for a Grammy and produced songs for artists including Monica, Fergie, Pitbull and 2 Chainz.

He recently made the move to country, where he has released a self-titled EP and a full-length album, Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs. He also appeared on Diplo's recent album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, on the song "Do Si Do."