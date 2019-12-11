Blake Shelton Might Be Waiting to Marry Gwen Stefani for This Reason

It’s been more than four years since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani started dating, with rumors of a wedding plaguing them almost since the beginning. While there could be plenty of reasons why they are waiting, including two busy careers, PEOPLE reports that the reason might be due to Stefani’s Catholic faith.

One source claims that Stefani wants to be married in the church, but since she was previously married (to rocker Gavin Rossdale), the Roman Catholic rules require a first marriage to be annulled before she coudl wed in the church again. The process can be lengthy, which could be why Shelton and Stefani are waiting.

It’s unclear if there is any validity to PEOPLE‘s claim, but one thing that is certain is the growing love the couple feels towards each other.

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “Like, we’re just having the time of our lives, and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together, and just to be back on The Voice as well –– not to change the subject –– but working together again has been really fun, and I love being here and I love being with him.”

Shelton also credits Stefani with a lot of good in his life, including increasing his faith in God –– something he admits was lacking until he fell in love with her.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

Shelton and Stefani duet on “Nobody But You,” on Shelton’s upcoming Fully Loaded: God’s Country record. Even though he didn’t write the song, the Oklahoma native says every word in the romantic song applies to the two of them, and others as well.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

