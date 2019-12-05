Watch Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins’ Party Hard in ‘Hell Right’ Video

It’s here! Blake Shelton just released the official video for “Hell Right,” his latest single with Trace Adkins, and it certainly does not disappoint. The video shows Shelton and Adkins, with a couple cameos by HARDY, partying the night away, complete with horses, fire, plenty of alcohol and even a bull-riding show. HARDY, who co-wrote “God’s Country,” wrote “Hell Right” with HARDY, David Garcia and Brett Tyler.

Shelton previously teased the video on social media for the song, which he was drawn to for the same reasons he wanted to record “God’s Country.”

“It’s rooted from the same place that ‘God’s Country’ is and I love that about it,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “It’s not coming from chasing any sound. It’s what feels right to me right now. I think ‘Hell Right’ is going to take what we started with ‘God’s Country’ and take it to the next level.”

Shelton invited Adkins to join him on the song because he is a fan of him both as an artist and a person.

“I wanted him on this record because I knew there was a story to this song, but there was also a personality to the story that he could help amplify and take it to the next level,” Shelton said. “Trace is not only one of my best friends in the world that I would do anything for, he’s also one of my favorite artists in the world and one of the most unique sounding singers that has come through Nashville in the last 30 years. He brings a personality to his recordings that can’t be copied.”

Shelton had no idea he was going to go back into the studio, until he heard “Hell Right.”

“The first time I ever heard ‘Hell Right,’ [producer] Scott Hendricks sent it over to me — and we had pretty much decided that we were finished recording for a while, and I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Blake told Nash Country Daily. “But he said that HARDY had written a song and he wanted me to hear it, so with the success of ‘God’s Country’ and just knowing how talented that guy is, I thought, ‘Man, I better at least listen to it even though I don’t see myself going in and recording.’

“About three-quarters of the way through the song, I decided, ‘Oh, my god, I’m not done recording. I’ve gotta go cut this song,’” he continued. “It’s just so much fun and just so infectious. It seems like something that would be great to have out this summer, like, ‘Let’s do this thing, let’s get it out now.’ It’s one of the reasons that I’ve been so excited about not releasing an album because it’s awesome to be able to react to great songs and just get ’em out there to the fans.”

In addition to promoting his new single, Shelton is also gearing up for Season 17 of The Voice, which will mark his first season to sit in the red swivel chair without his frenemy, Adam Levine, at the other end of the panel.

“Literally, you know, with Adam being gone, I’m not gonna lie, that was scary. It’s weird,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight. “Without him here, it’s literally shocking to not have him here.”

Download or stream “Hell Right” at BlakeShelton.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin