Blake Shelton Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of the ‘Hell Right’ Video

Blake Shelton is taking fans behind the scenes for the filming of the “Hell Right” video. The song, a duet with Trace Adkins, follows his recent No. 1 hit, “God’s Country.” Like his previous single, Shelton once again chose to film the “Hell Right” video in his home state of Oklahoma.

“So we are still here, in Oklahoma, and this is night number two of the ‘Hell Right’ video shoot, and we’re getting ready to do some horsing around,” Shelton said in a post he shared on social media, as horses emerged onto the scene, along with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. “Meaning they’re going to ride horses and we’re going to put it in the video.”

“It’s getting dark here,” he added. “Just as hot as it’s been all day.”

Shelton dropped the “Hell Right” video earlier this month, which included Adkins – an important addition since Shelton couldn’t imagine doing the song without his good friend.

“I wanted him on this record because I knew there was a story to this song, but there was also a personality to the story that he could help amplify and take it to the next level,” Shelton explained to The Tennessean. “Trace is not only one of my best friends in the world that I would do anything for, he’s also one of my favorite artists in the world and one of the most unique sounding singers that has come through Nashville in the last 30 years. He brings a personality to his recordings that can’t be copied.”

The 43-year-old had no plans to record another song so soon after “God’s Country,” but knew when he heard “Hell Right” he needed to head back into the studio.

“The first time I ever heard ‘Hell Right,’ [producer] Scott Hendricks sent it over to me — and we had pretty much decided that we were finished recording for a while, and I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Blake told Nash Country Daily. “But he said that HARDY had written a song and he wanted me to hear it, so with the success of ‘God’s Country’ and just knowing how talented that guy is, I thought, ‘Man, I better at least listen to it even though I don’t see myself going in and recording.’

“About three-quarters of the way through the song, I decided, ‘Oh, my god, I’m not done recording. I’ve gotta go cut this song,’” he continued. “It’s just so much fun and just so infectious. It seems like something that would be great to have out this summer, like, ‘Let’s do this thing, let’s get it out now.’ It’s one of the reasons that I’ve been so excited about not releasing an album because it’s awesome to be able to react to great songs and just get ’em out there to the fans.”

