Blake Shelton Reveals Reason He Keeps Returning to ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has served as a coach for all 15 seasons of The Voice, and doesn’t plan on taking a break anytime soon. The Oklahoma native certainly has a busy enough career between making music and touring, but for Shelton, The Voice has become a way for him to help others, while reliving some of his own early years as a rising star.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I still love to make records and perform,” Shelton told ABC News Radio. “But I’ve got to say that I get such a rush out of working with these artists that audition for The Voice and make it onto the show.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And to kind of relive through their journey what it was like in the beginning for me, and to get those first opportunities, and to get that first feedback from people out there, to know if they like you or not, and what it is about what you do that they do like,” he continued.

Shelton released his tenth studio album, Texoma Shore, one year ago, and admits he might be more jaded if not for the reality TV talent show.

“Being a coach on The Voice has really kind of revitalized my excitement for this business again, you know,” Shelton said. “Because it’s easy to kind of fall into a rut, you know, and this definitely keeps me from doing that.”

Shelton just recorded “Tequila Sheila,” one of Bobby Bare’s hits. Bare will be joining Shelton on his upcoming Friends & Heroes Tour, along with The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina.

“One of the coolest things I’ve been able to do in my career, because I’ve been fortunate, is be a little selfish along the way and be able to record some songs that I grew up loving,” acknowledged Shelton. “I feel like they have helped shape who I am as an artist and were what inspired me to want to be a country singer.”

“I recorded this song and didn’t really have a plan for it,” he continued. “I just wanted to have my own version! … I’m a huge fan, and I always felt like Bobby Bare’s personality was the kind I wanted to have as an artist too.”

Shelton’s tour kicks off on Feb. 14 in his home state of Oklahoma. Find dates at BlakeShelton.com.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason LaVeris