Blake Shelton Releases ‘Turnin’ Me On’ About Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has released his latest single, “Turnin’ Me On.” The song, written by Shelton along with Josh Osborne and Jessi Alexander, is about his current love, Gwen Stefani.

“I was [on my bus] alone, and I had my guitar, started playing a little melody that I was hearing in my head, and next thing you know, I started writing a song. I wrote a verse, then I wrote a chorus, then I realized it was going somewhere, and I felt good about it,” Shelton says in a statement. “I’m super proud of it – and it’s not hard to figure out who this song is about.”

The song, which says “Her kisses taste like whiskey / Burnin’ through my veins / She don’t know how to miss me / She hits right where she aims / Baby’s got my number and she’s calling me up / Knows what she’s doing with a single touch / She’s turning me on, turning me on / Pushing my buttons like it ain’t no thing,” might have been written when their romance was new, but it’s still going stronger than ever.

The couple, who met on The Voice and began dating in 2015, shortly after Shelton’s divorce from Miranda Lambert, both reveal they are happy with their romance, and hint that marriage might be in their future.

“Here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us,” Shelton reveals on Sunday TODAY. “It constantly feels like it’s going to the next level.”

Stefani also admitted on The Ellen Show that she “thinks about it all the time,” but neither singer has yet to confirm if wedding plans are in the works. Still, whether or not they walk down the aisle or not, Shelton is a fan not only of Stefani, but her three sons as well: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun,” Shelton shared on the TODAY show. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, ‘Well, I guess that wasn’t meant to be.’ Then all of a sudden it happens one way or another and it’s like, ‘Wow, [I] missed out on a lot.’ And so having them around – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s so much fun.”

“Turnin’ Me On” is available for download on iTunes.

