Watch Blake Shelton Perform ‘Hell Right’ on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

When Blake Shelton stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he did more than just get grilled by the talk show host on why he hasn’t proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. Shelton also performed his current single, “Hell Right,” which is normally a duet with Trace Adkins. With no Adkins present, Shelton did the song by himself, earning thunderous applause from the crowd.

“Hell Right” is on Shelton’s just-released Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, along with his duet with Stefani, “Nobody But You.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Shelton didn’t write “Nobody But You,” but it told his love story with Stefani as clearly as if he had written it himself.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said in a press release about the song, which was written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman and Tommy Lee James. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Stefani didn’t just inspire Shelton to sing love –– she also inspired him to focus on his faith again as well.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

Shelton will get a chance to perform “Hell Right’ with Trace Adkins on his Friends and Heroes Tour next year. Find dates, and download or stream “Hell Right,” by visiting Shelton’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin