Why Blake Shelton Thinks Photo Shoots Are the ‘Worst’

Blake Shelton may be People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, but that doesn’t mean he enjoys every aspect of the job.

Speaking to Kix Brooks on American Country Countdown, the Voice coach admitted that he considers photo shoots are the worst part of the music industry.

“Photo sessions, without question, are the [worst thing I have to do],” Shelton said. “In fact, I did a magazine [shoot]—it’s been like three years ago now—and it was Men’s Journal. And it was a photo shoot and interview, and they did great, they didn’t do anything wrong, but that’s when it hit me, ‘I absolutely don’t care . . . I am not doing them anymore.’ And, I’ll be damned if they didn’t talk me into doing one about three weeks ago again.”

Both Shelton and Brooks noted that country great George Strait likely doesn’t have to deal with the same shoot schedule as everyone else.

“I’m in a bad mood the days I wake up and know there’s a photo shoot for an album or anything or for The Voice promo . . . it’s a waste of a day,” Shelton explained. “To me, you outta be able to get away with a picture once every 10 years. George Strait—you can’t tell me George Strait doesn’t use the same pictures from album shoots since 1989. There is nobody talking George Strait into doing a photo shoot.”

Despite this, Shelton still plans to milk every moment of his reign as Sexiest Man Alive.

“It’s going to be used in every conversation, whether it’s at The Voice, or at the feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor,” the singer told People of his title. “When [people] would say to Adam, ‘Mr. Sexy,’ you’d always see him go, ‘Well, awwww…’ If you say that to me, it’s going to be, ‘You’re damn right, I’m Mr. Sexy! I’ve been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I’m taking it. I’m taking it.”

Photo Credit: Facebook / Blake Shelton