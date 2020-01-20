Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Tease Romantic ‘Nobody But You’ Video

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dropped “Nobody But You,” fans were hoping that a romantic video would soon follow, and now that wish seems to be coming true. Both Shelton and Stefani teased a portion of the video on social media, with Shelton revealing that the video will be available on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“Told y’all it was coming reaaal soon,” Shelton teased along with a small clip from the video.

Stefani also shared a snippet of the video, showing even more clips from their sweet love song.

“Eeeekk it’s coming!!” Stefani captioned the video.

“Nobody But You” is on Shelton’s latest Fully Loaded: God’s Country record. The song wasn’t written by Shelton, but told his story as well, or better, than he could have himself.

“I was just floored,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “I realized how important that song was for me, and where I am in my life right now. I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me because he knows enough about my personal life … to know, ‘This has got to get to Blake because it fits his story.’”

Shelton was stunned when he heard “Nobody But You” for the first time that someone else could capture his love story with Stefani so well.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said when releasing “Nobody But You.” “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

Shelton and Stefani will perform “Nobody But You” at the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton said via ABC News. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.”

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

