Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani the ‘Most Understanding, Kindhearted Person’ He Knows

When Blake Shelton started dating Gwen Stefani, many people wondered how it would work, including maybe Shelton at first. But in a new interview with CBS News‘ Gayle King, King called Stefani a vegan Porsche, while Shelton is a beef-eating pick-up truck –– an assessment Shelton doesn’t refute, but says those things don’t define their relationship either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 23, 2020 at 3:31pm PST

“I feel like all of those things like that are just little details,” he explained. “It has nothing to do with what matters, you know? And what matters to me is just the human being that she is on the inside. Gwen has a way of looking at life in a way that I’ve never experienced. And she always says that she doesn’t understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person’s situation from every angle. She’s the most understanding, kindhearted person I’ve ever met.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple hasn’t been shy about professing their love for each other, with Stefani giving Shelton credit for literally saving his life.

“Blake saved my life, everybody knows that,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “We are just having the time of our lives and we never expected that this late in our lives, so we’re just trying to savor every moment together.”

Shelton and Stefani will perform “Nobody But You” at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where Shelton is also nominated for another trophy, for “God’s Country.”

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton said via ABC News. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.”

The song, which is from Shelton’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country album, perfectly told their love story, which has spanned more than four years, even though Shelton didn’t write it.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” he said in a statement about the song. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS Photo Archive