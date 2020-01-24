Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Enjoy a Date Night Ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards

With only a few days until the 2020 Grammy Awards, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani enjoyed a date night out on the town. Stefani shared a few photos on social media of their night out, which was at a Grammy Awards pre-party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 24, 2020 at 8:17am PST

“Date night [with] my boo,” Stefani captioned one photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, Stefani posted a photo of just herself, in her stunning multi-colored mini-dress, using just the hashtag #idontwannalovenobodybutyou.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 24, 2020 at 10:44am PST

Shelton and Stefani are as in love as ever, more than four years after they went public with their relationship. Shelton recently opened up about his feelings for Stefani, in an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, which Stefani shared a portion of on Instagram.

“I feel like all of those things like that are just little details,” Shelton said when King brought up the differences between the two singers. “It has nothing to do with what matters, you know? And what matters to me is just the human being that she is on the inside. Gwen has a way of looking at life in a way that I’ve never experienced. And she always says that she doesn’t understand what I mean, but she has a way of looking at a person’s situation from every angle. She’s the most understanding, kind-hearted person I’ve ever met.”

Shelton and Stefani will take the stage during the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform Shelton’s current single, “Nobody But You,” which he knows will be a highlight of his year, and maybe his life.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys, doing our song together,” Shelton said, via ABC News. “The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen.”

Shelton is also nominated for a Grammy Award, for Best Country Solo Performance, for “God’s Country.” The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabe Ginsberg