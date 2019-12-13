Blake Shelton Gets Grilled by Ellen DeGeneres for Not Proposing to Gwen Stefani Yet

Ellen DeGeneres is back it again, doing her best to get Blake Shelton to propose to his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. Shelton appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, where he was grilled by DeGeneres as to why the gift she gave him on her show in May, a clock featuring a photo of him and Stefani, didn’t work as she had hoped.

“I gave you a clock. Remember that clock? To remind you time is ticking,” she said of the present, which was meant to encourage Shelton to propose to Stefani.

“But you didn’t give it to me! I walked backstage and somebody back there was like, ‘Hey, thanks for being on the show. Can I have that?’ And they took it. So I haven’t seen it. Time didn’t really start ticking at that moment,” Shelton pointed out. “Whoever your next guest was you replaced the picture and did the same crap to them and embarrassed them.”

DeGeneres admitted she had given the same gift to Jennifer Lopez, who is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez., though Lopez’s appearance came before Shelton’s — the 50-year-old became engaged in March and Shelton received his clock from DeGeneres in May.

“You gave her my clock!” Shelton joked to the host. “I knew it!”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for four years after meeting on the set of The Voice, and the two have been followed by marriage rumors for almost the same amount of time. Currently, reports are claiming that Shelton wants to marry the No Doubt singer but cannot due to her Roman Catholic faith, which mandates that marriages must be annulled before someone can remarry. The couple began dating shortly after Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton was also going through a divorce from Miranda Lambert.

“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” one source claimed to PEOPLE. A friend of the pair added that the two are certain they have found “the one” in each other and that their relationship is “definitely headed toward marriage.”

“They’re all very like-minded and comfortable with each other,” the friend said. “Gwen brings this sparkle to the country world. Her love for Blake is clear, and she’s been embraced by everyone. They fall more and more in love with one another, and their happiness quotient keeps rising.”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show