Blake Shelton Teases New ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ Album With Song Previews

It’s only one more day until Blake Shelton‘s Fully Loaded: God’s Country album is out, and Shelton is teasing the new album with previews of some of the songs on his next record. Shelton posted partial videos of “I Lived It,” “I’ll Name the Dogs,” “Turnin’ Me On,” “Jesus Got a Tight Grip,” and “God’s Country” on social media.

Several people commented on Shelton’s post, including his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, who wrote “Can’t wait!!!!”

It’s fitting that Stefani commented on the record, since she is featured on one of the tracks, “Nobody But You,” a song that Shelton didn’t write but that he says perfectly sums up the strong feelings they have for each other.

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Shelton told Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is.”

Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne wrote “Nobody But You,” sharing Shelton’s feelings for Stefani in a way he hadn’t been able to, at least not yet.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said of “Nobody But You.” “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“It fits my story,” he continued. “I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

It was only after Shelton heard “God’s Country” that he even considered heading back into the studio to record a new project.

“Well, I knew the label would come up with some plan to release an album,” Shelton said in a statement when announcing Fully Loaded: God’s Country. “I’ve been vocal about how much I like this new way of releasing songs more frequently. It keeps me excited and gives me the opportunity to find the hot new song that I love and get it out to the fans quickly. I think they like it too.”

