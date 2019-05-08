Blake Shelton Fawns Over Gwen Stefani’s Met Gala Outfit

Gwen Stefani attended the Met Gala on Monday night in New York City, with the singer arriving in a white jewel-encrusted Moschino ensemble complete with an elaborate white fur jacket. She accessorized with a fishnet tights, black heels, sparkling jewelry, a high ponytail and her signature red lipstick, entering the event on the arm of Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

Clearly, Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, was a fan of her look, with The Voice coach expressing his thoughts in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Holy Moly!!!!” he captioned a photo of Stefani from the event.

Here’s one tweet I can get right… Holy Moly!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q4gp4mCZuf — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 7, 2019

While the Oklahoma native admired his girlfriend’s look from afar, Stefani joked at the gala that Shelton would likely never attend the annual event, which is known for hosting outrageous displays of fashion.

“We’ve been talking about Blake being here all day and fantasizing about it and that will never happen! Ever!” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight when asked what she thought about Shelton dressing for the night’s theme.

This year’s Met Gala theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion, based on Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp,” which describes camp as “its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Shelton’s usual uniform of button-down shirts, jeans and cowboy boots is decidedly un-camp, though an extremely elevated version of that would have perhaps been considered camp. Still, Sontag says that camp is unintentional, making the definition an awfully convoluted one considering the fact that every attendee purposefully tried to fit the theme, and therefore, didn’t that make everyone un-camp?

Regardless, Shelton didn’t attend the gala this year, possibly because he was in Los Angeles filming The Voice, which is currently in the midst of its live performances. He did recently stepped out with Stefani to attend the premiere of UglyDolls, where the couple was joined by Stefani’s three sons, 12-year-old Kingston, 10-year-old Zuma and 5-year-old Apollo.

At the premiere, Shelton told Extra that the premiere was one of the rare occasions that he and Stefani had a chance to go on an outing as a family.

“It’s a rare thing for Gwen and I to even get out at all,” he said. “We don’t really get a chance to do anything. One of the two of us are working or the kids are in school — it just never works out for us to all go out. We get to do it about four or five times a year — this is one of them.”

Photo Credit: Getty / CBS Photo Archive