Blake Shelton’s Fans Have Some Thoughts on Ellen DeGeneres Grilling Him to Propose to Gwen Stefani

Ellen DeGeneres confronted Blake Shelton about proposing to Gwen Stefani, and fans had lots to say. The television personality asked the country singer about his plans to take his relationship to the next level during Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres reminded the singer about a special gift she had previously given him to nudge him in the direction of popping the question to his fellow The Voice coach, whom he has been dating for four years.

“I gave you a clock. Remember that clock?” DeGeneres asked. “To remind you time is ticking.”

Shelton clapped back saying he did not get to keep the clock, joking she probably uses the same prop to “embarrass” her other guests.

“We did that to Jennifer Lopez and now she’s engaged,” DeGeneres laughed, referencing Lopez’s recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Jokes aside, DeGeneres said she “likes seeing [the couple] together” and their work together on the NBC series. Fans of the celebrity couple had much to say about the comedian jokingly pushing them into marriage.

“It(sic) none of Ellen business,” one Facebook user wrote on PopCulture.com‘s Facebook page.

“Is it really any of her business,” another user wrote.

“He does not need to propose to her, I don’t blame him at all,” another fan said.

Aside from their work on the show, the couple teamed up for a new love duet, “Nobody But You,” featured on Shelton’s latest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country. A source recently told PEOPLE the pair is serious about the relationship.

“It’s definitely headed toward marriage,” the insider said. “Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing.”

But the former No Doubt rocker, who is a practicing Roman Catholic, hopes to have a church ceremony with the country star. Stefani was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale for 13 years before the pair split in 2015. The Roman Catholic church requires a marriage be annulled before the parties can marry other people. The process can be lengthy, which is why the couple is reportedly waiting.

Shelton has previously gushed about how his relationship with Stefani had helped increase his faith.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” Shelton told The Tennessean. “The biggest part of that is just how [Stefani] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”