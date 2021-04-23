✖

Blake Shelton has given fans another look at his upcoming album Body Language, releasing the new song "Bible Verses" on Friday, April 23. The plaintive ballad, written by Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles and Brett Sheroky, reflects on the pressures of feeling like you're not living up to your faith.

"I keep praying for the day / That I can open up that good book and heaven don't look like it's out of reach," Shelton sings. "When it feels like those apostles are giving me the gospel and not the third degree / I just want it to read like Bible verses and not the Bible versus me." In a statement, the Oklahoma native called the song "a masterpiece." "No matter where you are in your faith, there are times you feel like you just don't measure up," he said. "'Bible Verses' is an honest take on that conflict but, without preaching too much, it's hopeful that everything will all work out in the end."

"Bible Verses" is the third song released from Body Language, following Shelton's current single "Minimum Wage" and "Happy Anywhere," a collaboration with Gwen Stefani. The album also includes a collaboration with The Swon Brothers and will be released on May 21.

"We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together," Shelton previously shared. "We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country. I’m also thrilled to have my buddies The Swon Brothers featured on the title track as both co-writers and vocalists. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!" See the track list below and pre-order the album here.

1. Minimum Wage (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)

2. Body Language (feat. The Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)

3. Happy Anywhere (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)

4. Now I Don’t (Jessi Alexander, Alyssa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)

5. Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

6. Corn (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawon)

7. Makin’ It Up As You Go (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)

9. The Girl Can’t Help It (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)

10. The Flow (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

11. Neon Time (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)

12. Bible Verses (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)