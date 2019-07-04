Blake Shelton Bursts Into Tears After Failed Bottle Cap Challenge

Blake Shelton attempted the Bottle Cap Challenge – trying to remove a bottle cap by kicking it off – and it didn’t quite go as planned. The Oklahoma native tried to kick the cap off of his own Smithworks Vodka, causing the bottle to fall to the ground (with the cap still on), and Shelton to burst into tears.

“Oh God,” Shelton said, picking up the fallen bottle and clutching it to him as he ran away. “What have I done? What have I done? I’m sorry Smithworks!”

Although the singer was unsuccessful, he did tag two of his friends, former The Voice Coach, Adam Levine, and actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds had already participated in the challenge, this time using his own Aviation American Gin, and, like Shelton, also failing in his attempt.

The Bottle Cap Challenge has been taking over the internet, with celebrities like John Mayer, Jason Statham, Diplo, Ellie Goulding and more taking part in the fun.

Shelton may have failed at the Bottle Cap Challenge, but he is still succeeding at plenty of other things, including his music career. The 43-year-old just celebrated his 14th No. 1 hit, with “God’s Country,” from an upcoming new album.

“This could be the biggest record I’ve ever had,” Shelton shared with Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, it certainly looks like it could be. And for it to be 18, 19 years now, into my career, and to just now be having that record, I never would have dreamed. I literally thought those days and those types of records for me were 10 years ago, five years ago, and everybody has their moment and then it’s over.”

Shelton acknowledges that the success is much sweeter to him, especially after almost two decades in this business.

“I couldn’t be more thankful and appreciative,” Shelton said. “I think I appreciate something like this now more than I ever would have in the past, because like I said, I kind of felt like my window of time and awards shows and stuff had passed. To have this song, this late in the game, it’s just such a gift. I’m having a blast with it.”

Shelton is also enjoying his romance with longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, who will return to The Voice for Season 17 in place of Levine. The couple began dating in 2015.

“It’s actually shocking that it has already been that long,” Shelton told PEOPLE. “It’s kind of a blur. It still feels like it’s pretty new to me. I guess it is, relatively. Four years isn’t forever, but man, it seems like it just happened in no time.”

