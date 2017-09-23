Blake Shelton Announces New Album

Country superstar and judge of NBC’s The Voice, Blake Shelton took to social media to announce he will release his 11th studio album, Texoma Shore on Nov. 3

YEEEHAWW who’s ready for some more new music??!! #TexomaShore coming at y’all November 3rd, preorder TOMORROW! A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The country crooner shared the news on Thursday via his social networks and was very excited about the forthcoming release, which will feature his latest single, “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

“YEEHAWW who’s ready for some more new music??!!” Shelton wrote, sharing an image of the album cover on Instagram.

In a press release announcing the project, Shelton said the new album was inspired by a very personal location in his life.

“Lake Texoma has always been a place of great memories, new and old,” Shelton said as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I literally recorded this album on its shore so it’s full circle for me to take the love of this place and my love of country music.”

“I’ll Name the Dogs,” which is the lead single off the new record has already reached the Top 20 on country radio airplay charts two weeks after its release date.

But when it comes to what listeners and fans can expect from the rest of the songs, Shelton said it would be good old country music.

“When you listen to the record it will go from something traditional to something that will make your head spin back to something even more traditional,” Shelton said.

“At this point in my career, it’s always good for me to try something different, with different sounds, and I think you’ll hear hints of that on this record. I’ve explored about every part of country music you can explore and it seems like I always keep coming back to my roots, which is traditional country music.”

