Big & Rich’s John Rich Rips Nike Over Colin Kaepernick Endorsement

On Monday, Sept. 3, Nike announced football player Colin Kaepernick as the face of its “Just Do It” 30th-anniversary campaign, something Big & Rich member John Rich was not too happy about.

Kaepernick has been a Nike athlete since 2011, and the brand’s new campaign features the athlete’s face along with the words, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

In response to the campaign, Rich shared a photo of a pair of mangled Nike socks, writing, “Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions.”

Kaepernick is now known as much for his football career as his protests against social inequality in America, something he began in 2016 by taking a knee when the national anthem was sung before football games. The athlete also wore a pair of socks depicting a pig dressed as a police officer, something Rich revealed on Twitter he takes a major issue with.

“When you compare police to PIGS, this ends the discussion for me,” he wrote in response to a fan who asked why Rich couldn’t agree to disagree. “If you don’t find a problem with that, then feel free to unfollow me. The police JUST SHOWED UP at our concert to protect and serve, I’ll ask them what they think and get back to you…”

“Hey @Nike, if you’re gonna make the shoes, make the PIG SOCKS to match. Right? Cmon, people will LOVE that,” Rich continued.

The singer added that he would now be turning to Reebok for his sneakers.

On Tuesday, Rich explained that he supports each American’s right to protest but cannot condone what he perceives to be Kaepernick calling police “pigs.”

“I support every American’s right to protest whatever they want,” Rich wrote. “However, if you endorse someone who wears #PIGSOCKS that’s where you lose me. If @nike wants their “swoosh” to be associated with calling our police ‘Pigs’ then so be it. I have a right to not buy their products.”

In the months after Kaepernick began his protest, it became a major controversy in the NFL, and Kaepernick eventually opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He has not played on an NFL team since 2016.

