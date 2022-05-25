Beloved Country Music Radio DJ Bob Robbins Has Died

✖

Beloved country music radio DJ Bob Robbins, a staple for more than 40 years, has died. The Navy veteran was 78 years old at the time of his death. Arkansas' KTLO reported the news, stating that a coworker of the legendary DJ had confirmed that he passed away on Saturday morning.

The news was also shared 105.1 The Wolf, the Arkansas station where Robbins had been working since 2013. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Country Radio Hall of Famer and Central Arkansas radio legend Bob Robbins," the station wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. "Bob's love for his listeners, generosity to the community and love of country music and the artists who create it made him one of a kind. Please keep his family and his radio family at iHeartMedia in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss."

Thank you for what you did for the children of Arkansas with Toy's for Tot's. We will greatly miss you on the ride but we know you will always be there in spirit!!! Godspeed my brother!! — S Wallace (@swallace101) May 21, 2022

Robbins was one of the most recognizable voices in Arkansas country radio, having started his career there way back in 1967, and spent more than three decades with KSSN 96 FM. Over the years he received numerous awards and accolades, including being named Broadcast Personality of the Year by the Country Music Association in 1996. Less than 10 years later, in 2008, Robbins was inducted into the Country Radio Broadcasters' DJ Hall of Fame.

Many of Robbins' listeners have taken to social media to mourn his passing, with many commenting on the 105.1 The Wolf post announcing his death. "The world lost a good man and the state of Arkansas lost a true ambassador of country music and a legend to us all," one person wrote. "I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Bob's family, friend's and many fans who loved him. One of the most decent men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Thank you Bob Robbins for bringing us real country music as only you could do. RIP, my friend."

Someone else offered, "I grew up listening to Bob on KSSN. I still listened to him on The Wolf. It won't be the same without him on the air. Prayers for his friends, family, and everyone that loved this country music legend in Arkansas." Finally, a third fan added, "This breaks my heart, Mr. Bob was such a good man, he did so much good, very giving man! He will be truly missed! Wolfe country will not be the same. Prayers for his family and friends."