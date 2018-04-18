Country Stars React to Death of Former First Lady, Barbara Bush

Former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday, April 17, at 92 years of age. Bush, who was the wife of the 41st President of the United States, George H. W. Bush, and the mother of the 43rd President, George W. Bush, recently decided to forego more medical treatments, after battling several illnesses, including congestive heard failure and Graves’ disease.

Several country stars are speaking out about Bush’s passing, including Brad Paisley, who tweeted his thoughts along with a picture of him with the American icon.

“This nation owes this woman a huge debt for her wisdom, guidance, and love,” Paisley posted. “Rest In peace my friend. What an incredible & inspiring life you lived Barbara Bush. Thank you for your friendship and so many memories.”

“Thurman lowered the Twin Pines flag to half mast to honor the passing of Barbara Bush,” tweeted Charlie Daniels, along with a photo. “Rest in peace great lady.”

Thurman lowered the Twin Pines flag to half mast to honor the passing of Barbara Bush.

“Sad to hear about the passing of Barbara Bush,” wrote Josh Turner. “She was always a classy lady and commanded the utmost respect. My prayers are with the entire Bush family.”

“What a beautiful, classic lady Barbara Bush was,” Tanya Tucker says in a statement. “I remember standing with her on the White House lawn seeing off the President in the Presidential helicopter going to Camp David. She reminded me so much of my own mother with her soft spoken strength and graciousness. It was clear to see how much the President loved and leaned on her. I feel so blessed to have met her and spent a little time with her. All my thoughts of love to the entire Bush family.”

“We lost a piece of AMERICAN Royalty,” says Clay Walker. “Barbara Bush was a straight shooter and woman of faith. I will miss her sincere laugh and piercing stare…may God bring His blessed peace on the Bush family in this time…”

“For most of my career, I haven’t been diligent in archiving photos of me w/ notable folks,” notes Chely Wright. “Today, I regret the fact. Somewhere, there exist photos of Barbara Bush & me deep in conversation and laughter during a marvelous evening in early 90’s. She always inspired me. Godspeed.”

“Mrs. Barbara Bush was without a doubt one of the most gracious ladies I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting,” Steve Wariner writes. “My prayers are with the entire Bush family tonight.”

“I first met Barbara Bush doing literacy events,” says Naomi Judd. “We hit it off and I was even invited to their private living area in the White House. I was always surprised at her bodacious, ‘tell it like it is’ personality. She loved her husband and sons fiercely. She will be missed.”

“My deepest condolences to @GeorgeHWBush and the entire Bush family on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush,” writes Tritt. “Her strength, love of family and love for her country should serve as an inspiration to us all.”

“Mrs. Barbara Bush was one-of-a-kind,” Reba McEntire says. “I was so honored the day she called me ‘Dearie.’”



