Ashley McBryde Calls 2019 a ‘Blur’ Ahead of 2019 CMA Awards (Exclusive)

Ashley McBryde has had a year to remember. The rising star won an ACM Award, for New Female Vocalist, performed with several of her musical heroes, and is currently on her run of shows with Miranda Lambert, on Lambert’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. She is also nominated for her first CMA Award, for New Artist of the Year. For McBryde, it’s almost more than she can take in.

“This year was a blur,” McBryde conceded to PopCulture.com. “And there were so many good things that happened so fast that we had a hard time really soaking it all in. So we’re just now, at this part of the year, starting to slow down enough and remind each other of the really cool things we’ve gotten to do this year. Being with George Strait, being with Brooks & Dunn, doing things with Garth Brooks, and hanging out with Trisha Yearwood, which is blowing my mind. It’s like the ’90-est thing ever I could do, and it really blows my mind how amazing this year has been for us.”

Yearwood previously called McBryde a “smart writer,” after including a song McBryde co-wrote, “Bible and a .44” on her recent Every Girl album.

“That’s really kind of her, that’s very kind of her,” said McBryde. “And for her to put her voice on one of my songs is fantastic. And Patty Loveless sang the harmony song. Are you kidding me?”

McBryde wrote that song about her father, not necessarily realizing how far-reaching that song would be for others.

“People say that sounds like my dad, my uncle, my grandfather,” McBride noted. “And for Trisha, excuse me, Miss Yearwood, it really hit home for her. And I know her father, Jack Yearwood, was so near and dear to her heart, and she changed up a couple of lyrics to really suit him. That meant a lot to me, too.”

McBryde was honored at the recent CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, with the Breakout Artist of the Year. She was presented with the honor by Kid Rock, who called the Arkansas native a “real storyteller.”

McBryde just dropped her latest single, “One Night Standards,” from her upcoming, still-untitled sophomore album. McBryde has several solo shows to wrap up the year on her calendar, following her run with Lambert. Find tour dates, and download or stream “One Night Standards,” by visiting her website.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for CMT/Viacom