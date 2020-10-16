Ashley McBryde Announced as Final Host for CMT Music Awards

Ashley McBryde has been announced as the third and final host for the 2020 CMT Music Awards, joining previously-announced hosts Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland. McBryde, Brown and Hyland will all be hosting the show for the first time when it airs on Oct. 21.

"I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time," McBryde said in a statement. "Luckily, it’s not all about me - it’s about celebrating bad ass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them. I’ve loved watching and being part of this event in the past and I think the fans are really going to enjoy what we have planned for them. It’s going to be a blast!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashley as our third and final host for the 2020 CMT Music Awards!" said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Strategy, CMT. "She rounds out our hosting trio perfectly and signifies the best and brightest of a new generation of country talent. Between our hosts and our all-star lineup of presenters, this year’s show promises to deliver one-of-a-kind performances and appearances from the year’s biggest stars at a time when we all could use an extraordinary night of fantastic music."

McBryde was previously announced as a performer during the show along with Brown, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain. Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at varying points throughout the show.

Presenters include Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker and Taylor Swift.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The show will take place in a new format and will feature outdoor performances "in and around" Nashville. It will air on CMT with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.