‘American Idol’: Bobby Bones Has Hysterical Reaction to News of His Return

Bobby Bones will return to American Idol next year, along with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Bones, who will once again serve as in-house mentor for the entire season, shared the news in a hysterical clip on social media.

who has two thumbs and is coming back to @AmericanIdol this season? THIS GUY! pic.twitter.com/gwEz8jMmsF — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) August 5, 2019

“Who has two thumbs and is coming back to @AmericanIdol this season? THIS GUY!” Bones wrote alongside a GIF of him clapping alongside his Dancing With the Stars partner Sharna Burgess.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bones just had his debut as a host, alongside Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, for the CMA Fest TV special, which premiered on Sunday, Aug. 4. But Bones hints there are a few other projects in his future as well, although he has yet to divulge many details.

“I’ve got some cool stuff coming up too, which is fun,” Bones told PopCulture.com. “Nobody in my whole life ever thought I was cool, and they still don’t think I’m cool, but they’re like, ‘Huh, how does he keep getting jobs? Maybe we should look at him.’ So it’s been a fun time for me.”

The 39-year-old is also considering a future in politics, starting in his home state of Arkansas.

“We’re actually dealing with that now, with a couple of things we’re doing at the station,” Bones revealed on his own The Bobby Bones Show, on iHeartRadio. “If it feels funny, I can’t do it anymore. And they know. Work knows. They’re like, ‘We’re not going to put you in a bad situation, because we know you have political ambition.’ [Co-host] Amy and I had a talk a month ago. I was like, ‘Hey, it could happen at any time. Off-air, I was like, ‘Hey, you should get ready. Before we know it, this is going to be the Amy Show.”

“I also had some attorneys go look and see what the language is in the Arkansas State Constitution,” he continued. “You have to live there seven years in a row, but not right now. I’ve already been there. I spent the first part of my life there. I’m covered.”

While all three judges and Bones are officially returning, Ryan Seacrest, who has served as host of American Idol since its inaugural season in 2002, has yet to announce his return. Idol will premiere sometime in early 2020.

Photo Credit: Getty images / JB Lacroix