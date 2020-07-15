Alan Jackson Reschedules Multiple Shows for 2021

Alan Jackson is joining his fellow artists in rescheduling shows planned for 2020, moving a handful of tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new 2021 shows, which feature rescheduled stops in Tulsa, Nashville and more.

"The postponement stems from an ongoing need for caution and a desire to look out for the well-being of all concert attendees, venue personnel and staff, band and crew, and all involved in the show given continuing uncertainty regarding COVID-19 related health and safety concerns," management for Nashville's Bridgestone Arena said in a press release, via WSMV. Jackson was scheduled to play in Music City on Aug. 7, over three years after his last major performance there.

In 2017, Jackson performed a free show on Broadway outside the entrance of Bridgestone Arena to celebrate the Stanley Cup Finals, which featured the Nashville Predators that year. During the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson was able to perform for fans during two drive-in shows in Alabama last month, with over 12,000 fans turning out to see the star.

The "Small Town Drive-In" concerts were full-length performance events and were billed as a "drive-in meets concert" experience. Jackson played to an audience of approximately 2,000 parked vehicles per show and the events were staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices. A similar model was followed in three cities last weekend for Live Nation's "Live From the Drive-In" concert series, which was held over three nights in Nashville, Indianapolis and St. Louis. Each night featured a different artist in each city and musicians played from a stage set up in a stadium parking lot for fans who were in their cars throughout the lot.

See Jackson's list of new tour dates below.

Feb. 5 - Springfield, MO / JQH Arena

Feb. 6 - Tulsa, OK / BOK Center

May 21 - Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

July 9 - Ft. Loramie, OH / Country Concert

July 10 - Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse