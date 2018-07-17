Watch Adam Rutledge Perform Acoustic ‘Love Kickin’ In’

Adam Rutledge is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first look at an acoustic performance of his song, “Love Kickin’ In.” The song is from his recently-released Runway album.

The song, written by Jeff Smith, Kellys Collins and Juliana Songs, stuck out to Rutledge the first time he heard it, even though he didn’t think the song was written for him.

“Love Kickin’ In” was sent to me by my manager, Amy,” Rutledge tells PopCulture.com. “I’m pretty sure that song was written and pitched for the Rascal Flatts, because the demo that was sent to me was a really high key, so we dropped the key down, and it turned out great. It’s just a song about how good love feels. It’s a fun song; one of my favorites off the record, for sure.”

Rutledge is spending the summer on the road, serving as the opening act for singer-songwriter Phil Vassar, who is co-managing Rutledge with Amy Millslagle, his partner in ieightyone Entertainment.

“It feels great, I’m not going to lie,” Rutledge tells Sounds Like Nashville. “If you had told my 13-year-old self that I’d be here with a new record coming out, and I’d have Phil Vassar’s number in my phone, I would have just died. I’m living a dream, literally living a dream right now. I’ve out-kicked my coverage and I’m doing more than I probably ever deserve to do. I’m really thankful for the opportunity.”

It’s Smith, one of the writers on “Love Kickin’ In,” who gave Rutledge his big break, after years of trying to do it all on his own.

“Jeff and my mom went to high school together, Amherst County High School,” Rutledge recalls. “My dad and Jeff played in bands together after my mom and dad met, so I started to send Jeff songs to sing background vocals on and Jeff was doing that work at Phil’s home studio. As the story goes, Jeff called Phil to listen to something and he goes, ‘Man that doesn’t suck.’ Then the next thing I know I’m in Phil’s kitchen with Jeff and we’re having a conversation.”

Rutledge might be away from home for much of the next few months, while he crosses the country with Vassar, but he will do whatever it takes to show his fans his gratitude for their unwavering belief in him and his music.

“I’m doing it for them,” says Rutledge. “I think what drives me is to prove to everyone who has ever believed in me that they were right. It’s why I do it. It’s really to connect with them or anybody who has ever come to see me, spent $5 on cover charge or bought a record for $10 or spent $30 on a t-shirt. I want to prove to them that that money spent was worth it and that they were right for doing that and supporting me. That’s what I want everybody to know is, ‘Thank you for supporting me. I’m going to prove you right.’”

Photo Credit: Adkins Publicity/Derrek Kupish