What Time Are the ACM Awards

The 2018 ACM Awards are just days away, with the annual event set to take place on April 15 in Las Vegas.

The ceremony will be shown live from the Garden Arena at the MGM Grand in Vegas and will begin at 5 p.m. PT, meaning it will air at that time on the West Coast. The awards will air at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT, in keeping with other major award ceremonies.

Airing on CBS, the awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who will host the show for the 15th time this year. The star has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, most recently hosting in 2012 alongside Blake Shelton.

Performers include Kelly Clarkson, Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brett Young and Carrie Underwood, who will debut her new single, “Cry Pretty,” and mark her first public appearance since suffering a fall outside her home in November.

Announced presenters include country artists Cam, Dustin Lynch, and Kiefer Sutherland, The Ranch co-stars Sam Elliott and Ashton Kutcher, SEAL Team co-stars David Boreanaz, AJ Buckley and Max Thieriot, The Talk host Eve, Drew Brees, Nancy O’Dell, Rebecca Romijn and Lindsey Vonn.

McEntire has already helped to announce three winners this year, calling Lauren Alaina, Brett Young and Midland to share that they had won New Female Vocalist, New Male Vocalist and New Vocal Group of the Year, respectively.

In October, a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Vegas, prompting show organizers to consider changing the host city for this year.

“It certainly was contemplated, but no one was speaking up saying we had to move. In fact, just about the opposite happened,” Pete Fisher, ACM chief executive officer, told the Washington Post. “As difficult it will be for some people, everyone wanted to come back to Vegas.”

He added, “Moving the show out of Las Vegas this year would have just really felt like an abandonment, and, in a sense, like hate won.”

The 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com