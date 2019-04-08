ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert Performance Has Fans Concerned for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Some fans who tuned into the ACM Awards on Sunday couldn’t help but dive into a little conspiracy theory involving Miranda Lambert and her former love, Blake Shelton. It’s a stretch and definitely not what the night is about, but those who tuned in and floated their theories to Twitter just couldn’t help themselves.

Shelton was in attendance with future wife Gwen Stefani and was prominently featured in the opening monologue from 16-time host Reba McEntire. The pop star performed in Hong Kong and then jetted back to the U.S. in time to meet up with Shelton for the awards in Las Vegas.

But by the time Lambert took the stage, some fans wanted to dig in for subtext in the country superstar’s song choices — even if it was just a medley of her biggest hits that earned her a ton of AMC awards in the past.

“Does anyone else think Miranda Lambert is basically telling Blake Shelton she hates him with this mashup at the [ACM Awards] or is it just me?” one fan asked on Twitter.

A second post mentioned that Lambert, “just sang ‘got the hell out of Oklahoma’ with Blake Shelton in the room and I have so much respect.”

The line in question comes from Lambert’s cover of Audra Mae’s “Little Red Wagon.” The country superstar seemed to change her line “I live in Oklahoma” to what she sang on the stage, pointing more than a few to think she was trying to shade her former husband.

Both have moved on since their split in 2015 and seem content with their current lives. Shelton is enamored with Stefani and seems to drown her with praise at every turn. Meanwhile, Lambert announced she got married to NYPD officer — and viral star — Brendan McLoughlin.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert wrote on Instagram back in February. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full.”

All of this pokes plenty of holes into the idea that Lambert would try to shade her former husband on the national stage in 2019. It isn’t a new idea, though, and many have pointed this out on social media.

“The worst part of every country award show is delusional a— people thinking Blake Shelton gives a single f— about Miranda anymore,” another user pointed out following the performance.