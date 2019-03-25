ACM Awards Name Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde and LANCO as 2019 New Artist Winners

The ACM Awards may not take place until April 7, but the Academy of Country Music has already announced three of its winners for this year’s awards, revealing the artists who have scored trophies honoring them as a celebrated new artist this year.

Luke Combs, LANCO and Ashley McBryde have been named New Male Artist of the Year, New Group of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively, marking the first ACM Awards win for all three artists. All three were nominated for the same awards last year and are also up for other honors this year — Combs for Male Vocalist of the Year, McBryde for Female Vocalist of the Year and LANCO for Vocal Group of the Year.

Combs, LANCO and McBryde got the exciting news when they received a phone call from Carrie Underwood, who herself won New Female Artist of the Year at the 2006 ACM Awards.

“Got some pretty awesome news yesterday while I was making my toaster strudel…,” Combs cracked alongside a clip of his call shared to Instagram. “Thanks for the call, @carrieunderwood! This is a dream come true and I’m so thankful for all of you. Can’t wait for the @acmawards!”

McBryde’s call found her holding a red plastic cup and walking in front of a barn as Underwood delivered the news, prompting McBryde to become emotional before Underwood told her, “I am not kidding!”

“We can’t even begin to describe how truly honored we our to win an ACM award for new group of the year,” LANCO wrote alongside their video. “Thank you to every single person that has believed in us and made this crazy journey possible. From our fans, to our team, to our families, this would never be possible without you. We love y’all. Now let’s celebrate in Vegas!”

In addition to their wins, Combs, LANCO and McBryde will all perform at the ceremony. The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire and will see performances from Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait along with ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree Jason Aldean, McEntire and Underwood.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring