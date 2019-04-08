ACM Awards: LANCO Recalls Being ‘Speechless’ When Carrie Underwood Announced Their Win

LANCO, the five-man group led by Brandon Lancaster, found out prior to the live broadcast of the 2019 ACM Awards that they were the New Duo or Group of the Year winners. But when Carrie Underwood delivered the good news, the guys were both in awe of the career achievement – and the person delivering the message.

“In the moment, we were literally speechless,” Lancaster shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the ACM Awards. “To give you some context, we were playing a show that night, and we were at sound check. Our tour manager told us this, totally a lie. He said, ‘Hey, someone wants to interview you, has some questions about this festival you’re playing. We’re going to do a little sound check.’

“And he put it on speakerphone, and this voice goes, ‘Hey, it’s Carrie Underwood,’” he continued. “I’m still wondering why she’s interviewing us about the festival, and then she told us that we won New Group of the Year ACM [Award]. “In that moment literally, your career kind of flashes before your eyes, and it’s just that surreal. And for us, we really didn’t know what to say. We were already shocked, fact that Carrie Underwood was calling us, and then, to win an award.”

LANCO beat out Runaway June and High Valley to take home the trophy, but they insist it really is an honor just to be in the running.

“We’ve been to the ACMs before, and we’d been nominated before, and really, it’s hard not to sound cliché, but that’s such a big deal for us,” Lancaster said. “The first time we came out to the ACMs, we didn’t even get to go to the show. We just did some interviews, and stuff, and so, to fast-forward now to [Las Vegas], and be holding an ACM, is just wild.”

LANCO was already together for a couple of years before they had their first big hit, with “Greatest Love Story.” As they get ready to release their upcoming sophomore album later this year, they still can’t believe how much the country music community, both industry and fans, have welcomed them with open arms.

“It is a long road,” Lancaster conceded. “We’ve been a band for years and you go through a lot of things. To have something like an ACM to show that people are not only acknowledging your presence, but also saying, ‘Hey, your presence is warranted and we respect it, and we’re going to honor you with this award,’ it’s wild. You feel like you’re part of the family, but now you feel like you get to sit at the grown-up table.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz