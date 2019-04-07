ACM Awards Channel: Where to Watch the 2019 Ceremony

All eyes will be on Las Vegas for fans of country music on Sunday as the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards take place. And if you’re not near a television, there are still plenty of options for tuning in to see the show and soak up the glamour.

The ACM Awards main show will air live on CBS Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans on the west coast can catch it on a delay at 8 p.m. PT.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For cord cutting fans, you can watch the show on CBS All Access and new customers can actually start a free trial just in time for the show to start.

You can also sign up for FuboTV and tune into a stream with their one-week trial. If you’re nowhere near your television or streaming devices, don’t miss out. Follow the official ACM Twitter account for live updates throughout the night.

Before the festivities begin, you’ll have plenty of options to see your favorite country stars strut down the red carpet and prepare for the event. Dick Clark Productions have teamed with PEOPLE to live-stream the official red carpet pre-show. The stream will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and you can watch on PEOPLE’s official site or social media accounts, Entertainment Weekly’s site, or you can stream the event on the PEOPLETV app.

Entertainment Tonight will also be on hand for the red carpet beginning at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT with hosts Nancy O’Dell, Cassie DiLaura and Sophie Schillaci. ET will also go behind-the-scenes with rehearsals for the show’s many performances.

Reba McEntire will be hosting the event for her 16th appearance, while Jason Aldean will be the prestigious Artist of the Decade. He’ll follow in the footsteps of artists like George Strait, Garth Brooks, Alabama, and Loretta Lynn in prior years.

This will include the marquee performance featuring This Is Us star Chrissy Metz making her performance debut alongside Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, Maddie & Tae and Carrie Underwood. The performance is in support of the upcoming film Breakthrough, with each performer appearing on the soundtrack.

Other performers include Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, George Strait, Little Big Town, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and more. Aldean and McEntire will also perform on the show.

Don’t miss the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, April 7.