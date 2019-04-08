ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood Performs With ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz could not have picked a bigger stage to make her television debut as a singer. The actress took the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday to perform “I’m Standing With You” with Carrie Underwood.

Underwood introduced the song, explaining that it was in honor of ACM Lifting Lives, the academy’s philanthropic arm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Metz’s performance earned praise from fans at home.

Damn @ChrissyMetz. Kate Pearson can sing, but you can SANG. 😮#ACMAwards — Amanda Johnson (@ama_ro_jo) April 8, 2019

The song appears on the soundtrack for Breakthrough, a new faith-based film based on the story of a mother whose teenage son drowned and came back to life after she prayed over his body. Metz plays the mother, Joyce Smith, and co-stars with Topher Grace, Josh Lucas and Marcel Ruiz.

“I’m Standing With You” was written by Diane Warren. Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton and Lauren Alaina joined Metz and Underwood to perform the song.

“The song is so beautiful, and I think it needs to be heard,” Metz told Entertainment Weekly. “The fact that the other girls who are on the soundtrack — including, of course, Lauren, Carrie, Mickey, Maddie & Tae — I’m like, listen, I’m going to push past the fear and do this because it’s something I’ve always wanted. At the end of the day, after being prepared and who knows what goes on during the day, but what’s going to happen is going to happen, and if I stay present and authentic then that’s all I can ask of myself. You know? I’m just excited about it.”

Metz also told The Tennessean that performing with Underwood is “one of those bucket list moments” she never thought would happen. “Standing on stage with five incredible women who are brilliant vocalists and artists is beyond thrilling,” she added.

The Breakthrough soundtrack includes “Love Wins” by Underwood and Maddie & Tae’s “People Need People.” Other artists who contributed include Taylor Mosby, Phil Whickham, Pigeon John, Adam Hambrick, Jukebox the Ghost, Darius Rucker, Alaina and Guyton.

Breakthrough was written by Grant Nieporte and directed by Roxann Dawson. It was based on Smith’s memoir The Impossible and was filmed during a break between This Is Us seasons. Metz said once she read the script, she wanted to tell the story.

“After I read the script, just as anything I want to do, I wanted to change people’s hearts and minds, even if it’s just a crack,” Metz told The Tennessean. “Like, I never thought I could get through something like this, but if someone else has done it, maybe I should keep trudging.”

Metz is best known for playing Kate Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, which recently wrapped its third season. The role has earned Metz two Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She also starred in the Netflix movie Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.

As for Underwood, she was nominated for the ACM Awards‘ Female Artist of the Year, against Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Ashley McBryde. She just released her Cry Pretty album and will start the tour in support of the album in May.

Underwood previously won the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year award in 2008 and 2009, and picked up the Top Female Vocalist award every year from 2006 to 2009.

Breakthrough opens on April 17.

Photo credit: Getty Images