ACM Awards 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The ACM Awards are back to taking place during their regularly scheduled month of April, with the 2021 show to air tonight. The annual event will take place at three iconic venues in Nashville, broadcasting from the Ryman Auditorium, The Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry, and will be hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.

The 2021 ACM Awards will air Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and live and on-demand via Paramount+, which you can sign up for here. The show will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and is produced for television by Dick Clark productions. Urban is hosting the show for the second time and Guyton for the first. "I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey," Urban previously said in a statement. "I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light."

"As I’ve said before ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show," Guyton shared. "Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans."

Performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and Chris Young.

Those performances will include a number of collaborations including Bentley and The War and Treaty, Brown and Young, Chesney and Ballerini, Hurd and Morris, Pearce and Bryce, King and Lambert, and Lambert with Ingram and Randall. Winans will join Underwood during a medley of songs from the latter's new gospel album.

