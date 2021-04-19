ACM Awards 2021: Mickey Guyton Wows Twitter With Cardi B Impression

✖

There were more than just a few moments that wowed viewers during the 2021 ACM Awards Sunday night, but Mickey Guyton just may have stolen the show with her impression of Cardi B. Introducing fellow country singer Miranda Lambert during the annual ceremony, the "Black Like Me" singer gave a subtle shout out to her friend, who she recently took a shot at being a ranch hand with, when she gave her best impression at the rapper’s trademark "okurr."

Guyton's "okurrr" proved to be a much-loved moment from the show, and viewers tuning in from home were quick to take to social media to react, with one person declaring, "[Mickey Guyton] bringing OKURRR to the [ACM Awards] is what America needs." Another fan of the moment wrote, "I'm pretty sure Mikey Guyton doing [Cardi B] 'okurrr' at the [CMA] was a country music first but I'm here for it!" CNN political commentator David Swerdlick even weighed in, tweeting, "Is it me, or did Mickey Guyton just hit a Cardi B 'okurrr'?" At this time, Cardi B has not given her thoughts on Guyton's impression.

The Sunday night ceremony was a big one for Guyton for more reasons than just that viral moment, as she became the first Black woman to host the Academy of Country Music Awards. Guyton hosted the event alongside Keith Urban, and prior to making history, she opened up to Variety about the importance of the history-making moment.

"Representation matters so much to me, because the country music genre is such a beautiful genre. The people in the community are so inclusive, and it’s time that the award shows show that," she said. "Me standing up there, hosting an awards show with another outsider — Keith Urban, who came from Australia; he was very different in his time as well — it's two outsiders coming together and showing what country music is. And it is all things: Country music is Black, country music is white, country music is Latino, country music is the LBGTQ community. We're showing that on Sunday night, and it’s so important, and it’s beautiful."

Guyton did double duty Sunday night. Along with hosting, she also gave a riveting performance of her song "Hold On." Taking the stage for the performance, Guyton told viewers, "I wrote this next song as a prayer. When faced with pain and uncertainty, I hope it inspired you to hold on." For the Sunday night ceremony, Guyton was nominated for New Female Artist of the Year, which ultimately went to Gabby Barrett.