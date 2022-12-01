'A Nashville Country Christmas' Trailer: Tanya Tucker and Keith Carradine Star in Paramount Network Movie

Grammy-winning country legend Tanya Tucker is starring in a brand new Paramount Network holiday movie with Keith Carradine (Dexter, Fear the Walking Dead), titled A Nashville Country Christmas, and the film's first trailer is now here. In the story, Tucker stars as a superstar country singer who is grappling with the direction her life has taken her. Check out the full trailer below.

"Overwhelmed by her high-powered agent, a bombastic Hollywood director, and a totally tricked-out, off-base holiday spectacular, a country music superstar bolts from her outrageous lifestyle, seeking a haven at her grandma's Tennessee farm," reads an official synopsis of the movie. "Rather than refuge, she finds romance when she reconnects with her handsome ex, a return to her musical roots, and an unexpected family when she discovers three clever kids who've outsmarted the foster care system are living at the family homestead at Christmas." In addition to Tucker and Carradine, A Nashville Country Christmas also stars Ana Ortiz, Olivia Sanabia, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

In a statement about the movie, Tucker said, "It's amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them. I've always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can't wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season."

A Nashville Country Christmas was directed by Ashley Williams, from a script by Casie Tabanou and Ali Spuck. It is set to premiere on Dec. 12, at 8PM ET/PT on Paramount Network and CMT. There will also be an encore presentation on Christmas Day — Sunday, 12/25 — at 11AM ET/PT on CMT. At this time, it is unclear if the movie will be available to stream.

As Tucker notes in the above trailer, this is her first "starring role in a movie." In the past, she had small roles in shows like The Love Boat and Fantasy Island, and also appeared in a couple of made-for-TV movies. Possibly her most significant acting role comes from the 1981 romance-drama Hard Country, with also starred Jan-Michael Vincent, Kim Basinger, and Michael Parks. Possibly Tucker's most time on-camera was during her reality show, Tuckerville. The series ran on TLC for two seasons — a total of 18 episodes — from 2005 to 2006.