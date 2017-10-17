Country Superstar Trio Lady Antebellum to Launch New ’30A Sessions’ Concert Series

Lady Antebellum is headed to the beach!

In a Facebook live reveal on Tuesday afternoon, The St. Joe Company and The 30A Company announced that the multi-platinum trio will headline the first 30A Sessions concert series, which will be held on the wildly popular vacation spot, 30A, where many of country music’s biggest stars vacation.

“30A Sessions is Austin City Limits meets the beach,” explained Mike Ragsdale, Founder of The 30A Company in a release. “A handful of guests will have the opportunity to experience Lady Antebellum’s extraordinary talent up close and personal.”

“Seeing a band like Lady Antebellum in such an intimate setting is something very few people will ever get to experience,” added John David Sullivan, 30A Sessions co-founder. “We couldn’t have asked for a better group to launch our 30A Sessions series.”

The experience will be an unforgettable one, with Coastal Living — in a partnership with interior design company Tracery Interiors — designing the stage, as well as the special VIP guest experience.

The first concert will be held at WaterColor LakeHouse, a St. Joe Club & Resorts property, on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

“WaterColor is one of the most beautiful beach resorts in the world, and Lady Antebellum is one of the industry’s biggest talents,” said Steele Marcoux, Editor of Coastal Living. “It’s so exciting to be able to help bring music and the beach together in such an extraordinary way.”

With Lady Antebellum kicking off the exclusive series, there’s plenty of potential for popular artists to take the 30A concert stage in the future, with country music stars like Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Little Big Town — who all reportedly have vacation homes in the coveted Florida beach spot.

Tickets for the show will be available online only at 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2017. Ticket and lodging package details are available at 30Asessions.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Randy Holmes