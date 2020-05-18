Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Vows to ‘Work Smarter Not Harder’ With New Album

Lady Antebellum just released their debut single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” from their upcoming new album, which will mark their first release since Hillary Scott became a mother of three, with her twin girls, Emory and Betsy, joining big sister Eisele last year.

With so much going on in her personal life, Scott was bound to feel the effect as she, along with fellow bandmates – and parents – Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood prepared to work on their next set of tunes. But perhaps surprisingly, the impact for Scott has been entirely positive for her professional life.

“I think I’ve learned that I have to work smarter and not harder,” Scott told Entertainment Tonight. “My time and my heart is divided with three children. But I would say, creatively, I feel like my heart grew times two.”

The baby girls also inspired Scott musically, when she was writing for the trio’s next project.

“There’s a song that I wrote when my babies were eight weeks old called, ‘Let It Be Love,’” Scott said. “It’s really inspired by them and just how we fight within ourselves with all of the things that we have going on in our day-to-day life. Whether it’s comparing yourself to someone else on Instagram, so you’re dealing with envy or comparison, or you have anger towards someone or something – all of these feelings that we have are OK and important to feel.

“But at the end of the day,” she added, “you want to cover all of that with love [and] meet everybody in love, human-to-human, knowing that all we want as human beings is to be seen, known and loved.”

Now that the Lady Antebellum members share six children between them, much has changed with their routine from when they first began more than a dozen years ago.

“We used to, at the drop of a hat, say, ‘All right, let’s write a song. I got an idea. I’ll see you in 20 minutes,” Kelley said. “Now, you have to have a schedule in a little bit of a way. It doesn’t mean that doesn’t happen, those spontaneous moments, but you have to be deliberate with it.”

“It’s kind of just adulting,” Scott added.

Lady Antebellum has yet to announce when their next album, and their first for Big Machine, will be available. Download “What If I Never Get Over You” on iTunes.

