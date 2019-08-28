2019 CMA Awards: Brooks & Dunn React to First Nominations in 9 Years

Brooks & Dunn received two CMA Awards nominations, for both Vocal Duo of the Year and Musical Collaboration of the Year, the latter for their new “Brand New Man” version with Luke Combs, from their latest Reboot album. The nods mark the first time Brooks & Dunn received a CMA Awards nomination in nine years, when they were nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year in 2010.

It’s an honor to be nominated for Musical Event of the Year for “Brand New Man” with @lukecombs and Duo of the Year at this year’s #CMAawards. pic.twitter.com/ub9peHeSE3 — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) August 28, 2019

“It’s an honor to be nominated for Musical Event of the Year for ‘Brand New Man’ with @lukecombs and Duo of the Year at this year’s #CMAawards,” Brooks & Dunn shared on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2019 is shaping up to be a big year for the duo, made up of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn. The pair will also be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in October, marking the biggest milestone of their collective career.

“Obviously I think we owe each other a lot, and the major part of our recognition came from whatever it was that we did together and had together, and we’d never been able to describe that or explain that,” Brooks told PopCulture.com. “That whole thing is just weird. We get introduced and we jump in a rocket ship and take off, especially when we did. We’ve both been around town and it’s not like we haven’t been singing or had record deals or any of that stuff. Why this worked, I don’t know.

“It’d be nice, I think, if we both could have done a lot of stuff individually,” he continued. “Someday, and I think people that are fans of ours kind of know the stuff we do as individuals. I’m proud to go in with Ronnie. We made a big old mess out there for 20 years, and it was a lot of fun. And I look back on it with a big smile on my face. It’s like I don’t know how the hell that happened, but man, I guess it did or we wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

The induction ceremony is closed to the public. Brooks & Dunn will be inducted along with Ray Stevens and Jerry Bradley.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin