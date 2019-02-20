2019 ACM Awards: Russell Dickerson Reacts to Song of the Year Nomination

The 2019 ACM Awards nominees were announced on Wednesday, Feb. 20, and included Russell Dickerson, who scored a nod for Song of the Year for his love song, “Yours.”

After the nominations were announced, the singer used Instagram to share his reaction to the happy news, posting a photo of the nominees in the category along with a caption expressing his thanks.

“WHAT?!?!?!?!?!! I honestly have no idea what to say,” he wrote. “WOW! ‘Yours’ is the little song that could! We started with absolutely nothing, nothing but this song. Now, years later THIS!!!!! WHAT?! Thank you JESUS! Thank you all for believeing in me and in this song!!! Thank you [ACM Awards] for nominating it for SONG OF THE YEARRRRRRR!!!!!! I will NEVER forget this feeling!!!! AHHHH!”

The song was written by Dickerson, Casey Brown and Parker Welling, and can be found on Dickerson’s 2017 debut album, Yours. The song hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, followed by Dickerson’s second single, “Blue Tacoma.”

Dickerson’s wife, Kailey, also celebrated the moment on Instagram with a throwback photo of the couple enjoying a significant sunset.

“March 11, 2014. He had written ‘Yours’ a month and a half before this picture,” she shared. “We drove around listening to the demo on repeat looking for the highest point we could find to watch the sun go down. 5 years later, that song is nominated for [ACM Awards] SONG OF THE YEAR and it feels like that mountaintop all over again. We’re in shock honestly. Thank you thank you thank you to everyone who got us here. We fought for this song and now it’s fighting for him.”

Kailey also gave a shoutout to Brown and Wellington, writing, “We wouldn’t have this song (or most of the record, let’s be honest) without you. I can’t believe we get to share this with our best friends. Congrats #DreamThreem.”

Other nominees in the category include Cole Swindell‘s “Break Up in the End,” Chris Stapleton‘s “Broken Halos,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line‘s duet “Meant to Be,” Kacey Musgraves‘ “Space Cowboy” and Dan + Shay‘s “Tequila.”

Dan + Shay and Stapleton lead the ACM nominations with six nods each, while Musgraves has five and Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line have four. Dickerson was previously nominated for the ACM’s New Male Vocalist of the Year in 2018.

The 2019 ACM Awards will take place April 7 in Las Vegas and will air on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paras Griffin