2019 ACM Awards: Dan + Shay Reacts to Receiving 6 Nominations

Dan + Shay received the most ACM Awards nominations for 2019, with six nods. The duo, made up of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, are understandably elated by the industry recognition.

“SIX NOMINATIONS,” the duo shared on social media. “wow, thank you ACM – Academy of Country Music and all the voting members for making us feel loved this morning. additionally, thank you country music for giving us a home to tell our stories and chase our childhood dreams. we are forever grateful for your support and community.”

Dan + Shay, who tied with Chris Stapleton for the most nods, is nominated for Duo of the Year, Album of the Year, for Dan + Shay, Music Event of the Year, for their Kelly Clarkson collaboration on “Keeping Score,” and Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Video of the Year, all for “Tequila.”

Smyers received three more nods, as a producer, for Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Dan + Shay, who just won a Grammy for Country Duo/Group Performance for “Tequila,” previously hinted that their next album might be a Christmas record.

“We spent a couple years just making our record that came out this year,” Smyers shared with PopCulture.com at a media event. “And it’s like we’ve been doing all these different versions, and alternate versions, and acoustic versions … I’m like, ‘All right, let’s do a Christmas record.’ It’s hard to find the time. When you make a Christmas record, you kind of got to start it March or April if you want to get it turned around in time.”

“So, we’ve always been crazy busy,” he continued, “but we’ve got a catalog, we’ve kind of got a repertoire of all the songs that we’ve done on the CMA Christmas performances. And maybe in the next couple of years; we always say we’re getting closer and getting closer, but at least we know the lyrics to four or five of them now, so that’s a start.”

Dan + Shay has been nominated for 12 ACM Awards, but have yet to receive a trophy. They have been nominated for Duo of the Year every year since 2013. The pair is currently headlining their own tour, and will then join Florida Georgia Line on their Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.

The 2019 ACM Awards, which will be hosted once again by Reba McEntire, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis