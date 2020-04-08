John Prine: Walton Goggins Tells Never-Before Heard Story About How He Met the Late Country Legend

Following the death of country music music legend John Prine, actor Walton Goggins has shared a never-before heard story about how he met the late singer/songwriter. In a post on Instagram, the Hateful Eight star shared an old photo of himself and Prine. The picture was snapped more than two decades ago, when the pair worked together on a film by Billy Bob Thornton.

He went on to write about the photos origin in the post's caption, saying, "This picture won’t mean much to you... but it means everything to me. I did a movie with John Prine almost 23 years ago. It was Billy Bob's second movie Daddy and Them. When I got to Little Rock, Billy called and said, "We’re going to dinner with a singer you should know but have probably never heard of. John Prine." I said, "Billy I brought three CD’s with me for my Sony Walkman player and two of them are John Prine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT

Goggins continued: "I can’t tell you what it meant to a young man in his age of influence getting the chance to spend time with one of his greatest influencers. His music changed my life. I got to see him a couple of times afterwards... concerts and what not... talk with him backstage. I was a blip on his radar but he has been one of the highlights of my life."

Goggins concluded his heartfelt memorial by writing, "Thank you sir for all the words. You made the good times even better and the lonely times not so lonely." Many of Goggins' followers have since commented on the post, sharing their sorrow over Prine's death ad well. "I'll truly miss him. I never met him, but his song's and music changed my life. I still remember the first time i heard a song by him. My dad played a casette tape it was Please don't bury me, and Sam Stone," one user commented.

Prine passed away this week, after having to be hospiatilzed due to coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital on March 26, and had to be intubated on March 28. "After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical," his wife Fiona wrote in a previous statement.

"This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years,we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send more of that love and support now," her statement continued. "And know that we love you, and John loves you." On Tuesday, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone that he had passed away.