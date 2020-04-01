'Garth & Trisha Live!': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are doing their part to give back. On Wednesday, the couple will host their own special, Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! on CBS which will benefit coronavirus relief efforts. According to Rolling Stone, the benefit, which will take place live from Brooks and Yearwood's home, came about after the "Friends in Low Places" singer performed from his studio on Facebook Live. Now that the country crooner and his wife have taken their talents to CBS primetime, how can you watch all of the fun for yourself?

Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! will air on Wednesday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. If you're not able to watch live on CBS with your cable subscription, you can turn to streaming services such as Youtube TV, Sling, or Hulu+ Live TV to watch the special live. Some of those services even offer free trials if you're a first-time user. Of course, you can also check out CBS All Access, which enables you to watch programs live (like the aforementioned streaming options, CBS All Access also offers a free trial for new users).

Brooks and Yearwood's special will be filmed live from their home and will see the two singers taking requests from their fans. Fans were able to make those requests on Brooks' new weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G. CBS has confirmed that the special will involve minimal crew and that those involved will practice social distancing. They added that there will be extensive precautions in place during the event, which will see proceeds going towards the charities of Brooks and Yearwood's choice.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined combating the COVID-19 virus.”

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive vice president of specials, music and live events, added. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”