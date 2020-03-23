Elvis Presley's Graceland Announces Closure Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Graceland has announced its closure amid the coronavirus outbreak. The former home of Elvis Presley announced the news on social media, revealing that the Memphis tourist attraction will be closed until further notice.

"In line with Federal and CDC guidance, and with the absolute best interest of our Guests and Staff in mind, it is with a heavy heart that we advise you that Graceland will be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement post on Instagram read. "We will vigilantly monitor the situation, and remain in regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts. Based upon that information, we will continue to adjust our operations as appropriate. Our goal is to open Graceland just as soon as it is advisable to do so."

The news was also captioned with a further update on the situation.

"With a heavy heart, the gates of Graceland are now closed until further notice," another statement also read. "Thank you for your understanding and patronage as we do our part to keep the community safe."

Fans seemed to understand the disappointing news.

"So sad, but it had to happen too try and keep everyone safe," one person said. "Hopefully it will all be over soon."

"'You were always on my mind' Graceland, keep safe every one." said another.

"This is most certainly what Elvis would do!" wrote one Presley fan. "Looking forward to a visit when this is over."

According to Graceland's website, tickets already purchased for tours held between now and April 3 will be automatically honored for up to one year after the original date. New tickets will be available for purchase beginning on April 4.

Graceland is currently owned by Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. The King of Rock and Roll lived in the expansive mansion for 20 years, until he passed away in 1977 in the bathroom of his home. Presley was 42 years old at the time of his death. He is buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, where fans continue to flock to leave flowers and tributes to one of music's biggest stars.

Graceland is the second most-visited home in America, with the White House listed in first place. As many as 750,000 people a year still visit Presley's former home.

