Nashville Tornado: Carly Pearce Shares Poignant Photo of Devastation

As Nashville continues to recover from the deadly tornado, which claimed at least 24 lives and wreaked havoc on much of the city, Carly Pearce shared a poignant photo of the devastation. The Kentucky native shared the picture on social media, which she said helped put it all in perspective for her.

"I’m truly at a loss for words as to the devastation to our city today, but I randomly came across this photo that stopped me in my tracks," Pearce wrote. "Through it all, Jesus is here. I pray for everyone affected & the homes and lives lost. Sending all my love."

Pearce's husband, Michael Ray, also spoke out on social media, sharing a photo of the now-destroyed music venue, The Basement East.

"This picture says a thousand words!!!" Ray wrote. "I am completely heart broken. Thank you to everyone that has and is reaching out. CP and I are ok and our bands and crews are ok. God [please] be with our city and our fellow neighbors that are going through what is left of their homes and belongings and the families that have lost loved ones."

The destruction in Nashville comes at an otherwise happy time for Pearce, who just released her self-titled sophomore album.

"I feel like I am more myself than ever," Pearce told PopCulture.com. "I feel like everything that's happened to me in the last few years, professionally and personally, has just led me to this place where I really am the most confident version of myself that I've ever been. So I just really wanted to say, 'Here I am. Like it or not, here we go.'"

Other artists who have been vocal about offering support include Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban and Dierks Bentley, whose drummer lost his home in the twister. More than 30 people still unaccounted for. Recovery efforts are ongoing. For ways to help, visit The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

