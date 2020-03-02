Brett Young Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Presley, Calling It Their First Daddy Daughter Dance

Singer Brett Young is clearly still smitten as a father. The California native just posted an adorable photo of his 4-month-old daughter, Presley Elizabeth, while enjoying warm weather on a boat, calling it their "First Daddy/Daughter Dance."

Young, who shares Presley with his wife, Taylor, is enjoying being a father, and not just so he has someone to love. The 38-year-old is grateful to have people focus on something else, at least for a little while, besides his own success.

"It’s been the joke, ‘Isn’t it funny that you’re not the celebrity in the family anymore?’" Young previously stated. "They don’t mean it in the same way but it’s true. The attention shifts, but it should. That’s how it’s supposed to be. And so, I never actually wanted the fame and attention that comes with this. It’s actually the only part of this that’s unnatural for me. I appreciate it. I love everything that comes with it, but it’s hard, it’s uncomfortable. It’s like asking somebody that’s uncomfortable dancing to dance.

"But at the same time, when you start to get used to it and then all of a sudden you have this young child that can’t even speak for herself, and she is the center of attention, I actually enjoy the shift," he continued. "It’s like, ‘Yeah, stop paying attention to me. Pay attention to her. She’s the important one.’ So, it is interesting. It’s different, but I actually really welcome it. It’s nice."

Young is currently headlining his own The Chapters Tour, where he is joined for at least some of the shows by his wife and baby girl.

"That'll probably be the first tour where we start testing the baby on the road," Young previously told PopCulture.com. "I don't know if it will be that [first] weekend or not. But the crib is on the bus. We have to transition from bassinet to crib in the house, before we try crib on the bus."

Young is headlining his own tour now, but he will return to opener status when he joins Jason Aldean on the second leg of Aldean's We Back Tour later this year. Find tour dates on Young's website.

