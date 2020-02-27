ACM Awards 2020: Luke Bryan Speaks out About Entertainer of the Year Nomination

The nominees for the upcoming 2020 ACM Awards were announced on Thursday, Feb. 27, with Luke Bryan earning one nomination. The "What She Wants Tonight" singer is nominated for the night's highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, a category he shares with Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood.

My favorite thing about what I get to do. Entertaining the fans. Thank you so much and good luck to everyone nominated. #ACMawards https://t.co/ojQvHa6FjB — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 27, 2020

Bryan has won a total of nine ACM Awards, beginning in 2009, for Top New Solo Vocalist of the Year. He previously won the Entertainer of the Year trophy two other times, in 2012 and 2016.

The Georgia native is having a memorable 2020. He will drop his seventh studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here on April 24, and kick off his Proud to Be Here Tour one month later, on May 28, with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June joining him on the road.

"'Proud to be right here' is a phrase from my new album’s title track, 'Born Here, Live Here, Die Here," Bryan said when announcing the album and tour. "From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It's a connection I feel is so important in country music."

"I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we've created," he continued. "And I'm excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I've been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it's going to be such a high energy night for everyone."

Find a list of all of Bryan's upcoming shows by visiting his website.

The 2020 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Keith Urban will host the ceremony.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz